No. 17 Michigan women roll past Purdue 80-59

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 21 points, Emily Kiser had 17 points and seven rebounds and No.…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 21 points, Emily Kiser had 17 points and seven rebounds and No. 17 Michigan beat Purdue 80-59 on Tuesday night.

Brown reached 20-plus points for the third straight game — and Michigan scored 80-plus in each of those Big Ten contests. Brown has scored at least 20 points in five of her last six games.

Leading 39-35 at the break, Michigan started the second half on a 12-2 run, with 3-pointers by Brown and Jordan Hobbs, to go ahead by double figures for good. The Wolverines led 60-44 entering the fourth as Purdue only made three field goals in a nine-point third quarter.

Laila Phelia also scored 17 points for Michigan (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten), which plays Michigan State on Saturday. Kiser scored all of her points after the first quarter.

Brown and Phelia combined for Michigan’s opening 13 points of the game as the Wolverines built a double-digit lead by the 4:43 mark of the first quarter. Michigan’s lead was trimmed to four at halftime despite shooting 59%.

Madison Layden scored 16 points and Jayla Smith added 14 for Purdue (11-5, 2-4). Leading scorer Lasha Petree, averaging 17.7 points per game, did not start and was held to four points in 11 minutes. Point guard Jeanae Terry had four points, five assists and five turnovers.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.