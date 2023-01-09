National Champions

The annual winners of the Associated Press college football poll’s top ranking with final records. Prior to 1968, with the…

The annual winners of the Associated Press college football poll’s top ranking with final records. Prior to 1968, with the exception of 1965, the final poll was released before the bowl games. How each team fared in those seasons is listed after the record.

2022 — Georgia (15-0)

2021 — Georgia (14-1)

2020 — Alabama (15-0)

2019 — LSU (15-0)

2018 — Clemson (15-0)

2017 — Alabama (13-1)

2016 — Clemson (14-1)

2015 — Alabama (14-1)

2014 — Ohio State (14-1)

2013 — Florida State (14-0)

2012 — Alabama (13-1)

2011 — Alabama (12-1)

2010 — Auburn (14-0)

2009 — Alabama (14-0)

2008 — Florida (13-1)

2007 — LSU (12-2)

2006 — Florida (13-1)

2005 — Texas (13-0)

2004 — Southern Cal (13-0)

2003 — Southern Cal (12-1)

2002 — Ohio State (14-0)

2001 — Miami (12-0)

2000 — Oklahoma (13-0)

1999 — Florida State (12-0)

1998 — Tennessee (13-0)

1997 — Michigan (12-0)

1996 — Florida (12-1)

1995 — Nebraska (12-0)

1994 — Nebraska (13-0)

1993 — Florida State (12-1)

1992 — Alabama (13-0)

1991 — Miami (12-0)

1990 — Colorado (11-1-1)

1989 — Miami (11-1)

1988 — Notre Dame (12-0)

1987 — Miami (12-0)

1986 — Penn St. (12-0)

1985 — Oklahoma (11-1)

1984 — BYU (13-0)

1983 — Miami (11-1)

1982 — Penn State (11-1)

1981 — Clemson (12-0)

1980 — Georgia (12-0)

1979 — Alabama (12-0)

1978 — Alabama (11-1)

1977 — Notre Dame (11-1)

1976 — Pittsburgh (12-0)

1975 — Oklahoma (11-1)

1974 — Oklahoma (11-0)

1973 — Notre Dame (11-0)

1972 — Southern Cal (12-0)

1971 — Nebraska (13-0)

1970 — Nebraska (11-0-1)

1969 — Texas (11-0)

1968 — Ohio State (10-0)

1967 — Southern Cal (9-1) def. Indiana 14-3 in the Rose Bowl.

1966 — Notre Dame (9-0-1) did not play.

1965 — Alabama (9-1-1)

1964 — Alabama (10-0) lost to Texas 21-17 in the Orange Bowl.

1963 — Texas (10-0) def. Navy 28-6 in the Cotton Bowl.

1962 — Southern Cal (10-0) def. Wisconsin 42-37 in the Rose Bowl.

1961 — Alabama (10-0) def. Arkansas 10-3 in the Sugar Bowl.

1960 — Minnesota (8-1) lost to Washington 17-7 Rose Bowl.

1959 — Syracuse (10-0) def. Texas 23-14 in the Cotton Bowl.

1958 — LSU (10-0) def. Clemson 7-0 in the Sugar Bowl.

1957 — Auburn (10-0) did not play.

1956 — Oklahoma (10-0) did not play.

1955 — Oklahoma (10-0) def. Maryland 20-6 in the Orange Bowl.

1954 — Ohio State (9-0) def. Southern Cal 20-7 in the Rose Bowl.

1953 — Maryland (10-0) lost to Oklahoma 7-0 in the Orange Bowl.

1952 — Michigan State (9-0) did not play.

1951 — Tennessee (10-0) lost to Maryland 28-13 in the Sugar Bowl.

1950 — Oklahoma (10-0) lost to Kentucky 13-7 in the Sugar Bowl.

1949 — Notre Dame (9-0) def. SMU 27-20 in final regular season game.

1948 — Michigan (9-0) did not play.

1947 — Notre Dame (9-0) did not play.

1946 — Notre Dame (8-0-1) did not play.

1945 — Army (9-0) did not play.

1944 — Army (9-0) did not play.

1943 — Notre Dame (9-1) did not play.

1942 — Ohio State (9-1) did not play.

1941 — Minnesota (8-0) did not play.

1940 — Minnesota (8-0) did not play.

1939 — Texas A&M (10-0) def. Tulane 14-13 in the Sugar Bowl.

1938 — TCU (10-0) def. Carnegie Tech 15-7 in the Sugar Bowl.

1937 — Pittsburgh (9-0-1) did not play.

1936 — Minnesota (7-1) did not play.

