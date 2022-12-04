Holidays: Holiday travel upended | What can you recyle? | TSA travel tips | Metro's Christmas hours | Which grocery stores are open
UAB faces Miami (Ohio) in Bahamas Bowl matchup of 6-6 teams

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 3:56 PM

Miami, Ohio (6-6, Mid-American) vs UAB (6-6, Conference USA), Dec. 16, 11:30 a.m. ET

LOCATION: Nassau, Bahamas

TOP PLAYERS

UAB: RB DeWayne McBride, nation-leading 1,713 yards rushing, 19 touchdowns, both school records.

Miami: QB Aveon Smith, 5-3 as starter, team-high 503 rushing yards, 1,137 passing yards, 15 total touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Miami: Became bowl eligible with an 18-17 win over Ball State in the regular-season finale. Leads MAC in scoring defense (22.5 ppg) and run defense (135.8 ypg).

UAB: Played entire season with offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent as interim coach. Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer has been hired as head coach.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Miami: First time in Bahamas Bowl; 8-5 all-time in bowl games.

UAB: Second appearance in Bahamas Bowl; 2-4 all-time in bowls.

