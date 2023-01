Sports on TV for December 10-11

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, December 10 BOXING 9 p.m. ESPN — Top Rank Main…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, December 10 BOXING 9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin (Super-Lightweights), New York

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

USA — Drexel at La Salle

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — LIU-Brooklyn at UConn

1 p.m.

ABC — Georgetown at Syracuse

ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.

ESPN2 — Crimson and Cardinal Classic: Oklahoma vs. Arkansas, Tulsa, Okla.

SECN — Yale at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ESPNU Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Wake Forest, Atlanta

USA — UNC-Asheville at Dayton

2:15 p.m.

BTN Purdue at Nebraska

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Albany at Providence

3 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at Houston

ESPN2 — Xavier at Cincinnati

PAC-12N — Denver at UCLA

SECN — Valparaiso at Mississippi

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Sacred Heart at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Brown at Michigan St.

FS1 — UNLV vs. Washington St., Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Auburn vs. Memphis, Atlanta

FOX — Villanova vs. Boston College, Newark, N.J.

PAC-12N — Butler at California

5:15 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Missouri

5:30 p.m.

ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Duke

6 p.m.

FS2 — New Hampshire at St. John’s

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UTEP at DePaul

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Nevada at Oregon

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Holiday Hoopsgiving: Loyola of Chicago vs. Clemson, Atlanta

FOX — Arizona vs. Indiana, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — TCU vs. SMU, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Creighton vs. BYU, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pacific at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — FCS Tournament: Holy Cross at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal

3 p.m.

CBS — Navy vs. Army, Philadelphia

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Louisville, Regional Final

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. at Texas, Regional Final

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Pittsburgh at Wisconsin, Regional Final

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: San Diego at Stanford, Regional Final

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

7 p.m.

TBS — Capital One’s The Match: Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped)

TNT — Capital One’s The Match: Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped)

TRUTV — Capital One’s The Match: Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped)

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 282 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 282 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 2 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Dallas

7 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Montreal

RODEO 8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Minneapolis Invitational, Championship Round, Minneapolis

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. Portugal, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. France, Quarterfinal, Al Khor, Qatar

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men’s and Women’s Semifinals

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men’s and Women’s Finals; Open de Caen Women’s Semifinals, Men’s Round of 16 —

Sunday, December 11 2 p.m.

BTN — Prairie View A&M at Northwestern

ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech, Brooklyn, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Marquette at Notre Dame

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Hall of Fame Invitational: Maryland vs. Tennessee, Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Texas A&M

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa

FS1 — Seton Hall at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Mississippi St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Ball St. at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Kentucky

2 p.m.

ACCN — USF at NC State

SECN — Jacksonville St. at Mississippi

3 p.m.

ABC — UConn at Maryland

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Miami

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas

6 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M Commerce at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon St. at Penn St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

FIGURE SKATING 4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, Torino, Italy

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Mpumalanga, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-League BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stockton at G-League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Buffalo, Cleveland at Cincinnati, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Dallas, Minnesota at Detroit, Philadelphia at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at San Francisco, Carolina at Seattle

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Miami at LA Chargers

NHL HOCKEY 3 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at St. Louis

8 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Vegas

RUGBY 3 p.m.

CNBC — HSB: The World Rugby Sevens Series, Cape Town, South Africa (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1:40 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Reading at Chelsea

10 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris Saint Germain at Lyon (Taped)

TENNIS 6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Open Markal Bourge-de-Peage Exhibition Men’s and Women’s Finals; Open de Caen Women’s Semifinals, Men’s Round of 16 —

