Oregon State gives Smith new 6-year, $30.6 million contract

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State and football coach Jonathan Smith have agreed on a six-year, $30.6 million contract, the university announced Sunday.

It comes after the Beavers went 9-3 this season, with a chance for the third 10-win season in school history coming Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl against Florida.

“Coach Smith has taken the Oregon State football program to new heights, and we knew it was important to reward him and his staff to keep the momentum moving forward,” athletic director Scott Barnes said. “The success they’ve achieved on the football field has been evident, and Coach’s Smith leadership and the work of his staff also has changed the culture of the program in the classroom, the weight room and the community.”

Smith’s guaranteed salary will start at $4.85 million next season and grow to $5.45 million by 2028, the school said. Oregon State also is adding $100,000 to its salary pool for assistant coaches (rising to $4.85 million) and support staff (rising to $2.5 million).

“I want to thank Scott Barnes and the Oregon State administration for continuing to support this football program and everyone who works tirelessly for our student-athletes and all of Beaver Nation,” Smith said. “We are proud of what has been accomplished, but the work is not done and we’ll continue to put in the effort and do it the right way.”

Smith is 25-31 in his five seasons at Oregon State. The Beavers are posting back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2012-13.

