No. 22 UTSA, No. 23 Troy meet for first time in Cure Bowl

No. 23 Troy (11-2, Sun Belt) vs. No. 22 UTSA (11-2, C-USA), Dec. 16, 3 p.m. EST, ESPN

LOCATION: Orlando, Fla.

TOP PLAYERS

Troy: LB Carlton Martial ranked second with 63 tackles in Sun Belt play and 121 overall, which also stood second. He was a key part of a defense that allowed 325.3 yards per game.

UTSA: QB Frank Harris ranks fourth nationally in total offense with 342.5 yards per game. He has passed for 3,865 of his 4,453 total yards of offense and 31 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Troy: The Trojans topped Coastal Carolina 45-26 to win their first Sun Belt championship since 2017 and claim their 10th consecutive victory under first-year coach Jon Sumrall.

UTSA: The Roadrunners beat North Texas 48-27 to claim their second consecutive Conference USA championship. They finished 8-0 in league play and are among six C-USA teams to earn bowl bids.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Troy: The Trojans are making their first bowl appearance since 2018, a 42-32 win over Buffalo. They are 5-3 overall.

UTSA: The Roadrunners seek their first bowl win in four trips. They fell 38-24 to San Diego State last season in the Frisco Bowl.

