Boutte to declare for NFL draft as LSU preps for Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte has reconsidered his recent decision remain to remain with the Tigers in…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte has reconsidered his recent decision remain to remain with the Tigers in 2023 and will instead declare for the NFL draft.

Boutte’s announcement on a verified social media account Wednesday night came hours after coach Brian Kelly announced that Boutte wasn’t available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, but was still enrolled for the spring semester.

LSU confirmed that Boutte informed the Tigers he’s leaving the team to turn pro.

A social media post by Boutte in early December indicated that he intended to remain at LSU for the 2023 season.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Boutte caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns this season, a relative down year for him as he returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for about half of the previous season. But he stood out in 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game, catching six passes for 107 yards and a TD.

Boutte was having the makings of a big 2021 season before his injury, catching 38 passes for 509 yards and nine TDs in just six games.

As a freshman in 2020, Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.