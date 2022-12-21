BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » College Football » Jacobs scores 17 in…

Jacobs scores 17 in Kent State’s win against New Mexico St.

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 10:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Malique Jacobs had 17 points in Kent State’s 73-63 victory over New Mexico State on Wednesday night.

Jacobs was 8 of 16 shooting for the Golden Flashes (9-3). Sincere Carry scored 15 points and added four steals. VonCameron Davis added 12 points.

The Aggies (6-5) were led by Issa Muhammad, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. DaJuan Gordon added 15 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State. Deshawndre Washington also recorded 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up