Houston Christian names Braxton Harris as 2nd football coach

The Associated Press

December 14, 2022, 11:51 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Braxton Harris has been named head coach at Houston Christian, becoming only the second coach for the FCS program that was known as Houston Baptist until a name change in September.

Harris spent the last two seasons at Campbell, where he was associate head coach, linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. The 38-year-old Texas native previously was head coach at Howard Payne in Brownwood, Texas, from 2017-19.

HCU athletic director Steve Moniaci said when introducing Harris on Tuesday that the school was looking for a coach to energize the program and someone with strong ties to Texas and the Houston area.

Vic Shealy resigned on Nov. 21 after a 2-9 season. He was hired as the school’s first coach in April 2012, then he led the Huskies through a seven-game developmental season in 2013. They are 18-75 overall since their inaugural season in the Southland Conference in 2014.

