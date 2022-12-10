Home » College Football » Heisman Trophy Voting

Heisman Trophy Voting

The Associated Press

December 10, 2022, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total

Caleb Williams, QB, USC 544 168 63 2,031

Max Duggan, QB, TCU 188 357 142 1,420

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 37 119 190 539

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia 36 65 111 349

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee 17 47 81 226

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 17 28 34 141

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 8 25 51 125

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington 9 20 47 114

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas 4 12 39 75

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina 3 6 21 42

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up