Heisman Trophy Voting

Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis): Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Caleb Williams, QB, USC 544 168 63 2,031 Max Duggan, QB, TCU 188 357 142 1,420 C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 37 119 190 539 Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia 36 65 111 349 Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee 17 47 81 226 Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 17 28 34 141 Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 8 25 51 125 Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington 9 20 47 114 Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas 4 12 39 75 Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina 3 6 21 42 Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.