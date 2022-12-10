Heisman Trophy Voting

Voting for the 2021 Heisman Trophy with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):
Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Caleb Williams, QB, USC 544 168 63 2,031
Max Duggan, QB, TCU 188 357 142 1,420
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State 37 119 190 539
Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia 36 65 111 349
Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee 17 47 81 226
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 17 28 34 141
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan 8 25 51 125
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington 9 20 47 114
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas 4 12 39 75
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina 3 6 21 42
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.