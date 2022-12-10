Home » College Football » Heisman Regional Voting

The Associated Press

December 10, 2022, 10:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy:

NORTHEAST

1. Caleb Williams, Southern Cal, 333

2. Max Duggan, TCU, 246

3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 86

4. Stetson Bennett, Georgia, 65

MID-ATLANTIC

1. Williams, 344

2. Duggan, 208,

3. Stroud, 96

4. Bennett, 50

SOUTH

1. Williams, 315

2. Duggan, 228

3. Stroud, 69

4. Bennett, 95

SOUTHWEST

1. Williams, 349

2. Duggan, 308

3. Stroud, 87

4. Bennett, 53

MIDWEST

1. Williams, 331

2. Duggan, 213

3. Stroud, 119

4. Bennett, 21

FAR WEST

1. Williams, 359

2. Duggan, 217

3. Stroud, 82

4. Bennett, 65

