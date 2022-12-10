Heisman Regional Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy:
|NORTHEAST
1. Caleb Williams, Southern Cal, 333
2. Max Duggan, TCU, 246
3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 86
4. Stetson Bennett, Georgia, 65
|MID-ATLANTIC
1. Williams, 344
2. Duggan, 208,
3. Stroud, 96
4. Bennett, 50
|SOUTH
1. Williams, 315
2. Duggan, 228
3. Stroud, 69
4. Bennett, 95
|SOUTHWEST
1. Williams, 349
2. Duggan, 308
3. Stroud, 87
4. Bennett, 53
|MIDWEST
1. Williams, 331
2. Duggan, 213
3. Stroud, 119
4. Bennett, 21
|FAR WEST
1. Williams, 359
2. Duggan, 217
3. Stroud, 82
4. Bennett, 65
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.