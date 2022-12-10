Heisman Regional Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy: NORTHEAST…

NEW YORK (AP) — Regional points breakdown of the top four finalists in balloting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy:

NORTHEAST

1. Caleb Williams, Southern Cal, 333

2. Max Duggan, TCU, 246

3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, 86

4. Stetson Bennett, Georgia, 65

MID-ATLANTIC

1. Williams, 344

2. Duggan, 208,

3. Stroud, 96

4. Bennett, 50

SOUTH

1. Williams, 315

2. Duggan, 228

3. Stroud, 69

4. Bennett, 95

SOUTHWEST

1. Williams, 349

2. Duggan, 308

3. Stroud, 87

4. Bennett, 53

MIDWEST

1. Williams, 331

2. Duggan, 213

3. Stroud, 119

4. Bennett, 21

FAR WEST

1. Williams, 359

2. Duggan, 217

3. Stroud, 82

4. Bennett, 65

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.