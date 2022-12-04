Hawkeyes, Wildcats to meet Dec. 31 in Music City Bowl

Iowa (7-5, Big Ten) vs. Kentucky (7-5, Southeastern Conference), Dec. 31, noon ET LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee TOP PLAYERS Iowa: RB…

Iowa (7-5, Big Ten) vs. Kentucky (7-5, Southeastern Conference), Dec. 31, noon ET

LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee

TOP PLAYERS

Iowa: RB Kaleb Johnson. The first-year back has run for team highs of 762 yards and six touchdowns.

Kentucky: QB Will Levis. Levis said earlier this week he plans to enter the NFL draft and it’s unclear whether he’ll play in the bowl.

NOTABLE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes started 3-4 but won four straight games to climb to bowl eligibility before falling to Nebraska in their regular-season finale.

Kentucky: The Wildcats lost five of eight after a 4-0 start, though Kentucky beat instate rival Louisville to close the regular-season schedule.

LAST TIME

Kentucky 20, Iowa 17 (Jan. 1, 2022, Citrus Bowl)

BOWL HISTORY

Iowa: Second invitation to the Music City Bowl (2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues for opponent Missouri), a program-record 10th consecutive postseason appearance and 35th bowl bid overall.

Kentucky: Sixth appearance in the Music City Bowl, a school-record seventh consecutive bowl appearance and 22nd overall.

___

