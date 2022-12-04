Duke meets UCF in Military Bowl on Dec. 28

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Duke (8-4, ACC) vs. UCF (9-4, American Athletic), Dec. 28, 2 p.m. EST LOCATION: Annapolis, Maryland.…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Duke (8-4, ACC) vs. UCF (9-4, American Athletic), Dec. 28, 2 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Annapolis, Maryland.

TOP PLAYERS

Duke: First-team All-ACC left tackle Graham Barton started all 12 games for a team that allowed a league-low 17 sacks.

UCF: QB John Rhys Plumlee, a Mississippi transfer, 2,404 yards and 17 touchdowns passing, team-high 841 yards, 11 touchdowns rushing.

NOTABLE

Duke: ACC coach of the year Mike Elko was the first Blue Devils head coach to win eight games in his first season at the helm since Fred Goldsmith did it in 1994 (8-4). Beat Wake Forest 34-31 in regular-season finale.

UCF: Fell 45-28 to No. 14 Tulane in the AAC championship game. Plumlee missed much of the first half with a leg injury but returned in the third quarter. Is 6-21 against ACC teams.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Duke: Has won three straight bowl games, 6-8 overall. Elko has twice coached in the game as an assistant.

UCF: A school-record seventh consecutive bowl, first Military Bowl appearance.

___

