Doak Walker Award Winners

Winners of the Doak Walker Award for the outstanding college running back, sponsored by the Southern Methodist Athletic Forum: 2022_Bijan…

Winners of the Doak Walker Award for the outstanding college running back, sponsored by the Southern Methodist Athletic Forum:

2022_Bijan Robinson, Texas

2021_Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

2020_Najee Harris, Alabama

2019_Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

2018_Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

2017_Bryce Love, Stanford

2016_D’Onte Foreman, Texas

2015_Derrick Henry, Alabama

2014_Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin

2013_Andre Williams, Boston College

2012_Montee Ball, Wisconsin

2011_Trent Richardson, Alabama

2010_LaMichael James, Oregon

2009_Toby Gerhart, Stanford

2008_Shonn Greene, Iowa

2007_Darren McFadden, Arkansas

2006_Darren McFadden, Arkansas

2005_Reggie Bush, Southern California

2004_Cedric Benson, Texas

2003_Chris Perry, Michigan

2002_Larry Johnson, Penn State

2001_Luke Staley, BYU

2000_LaDainian Tomlinson, TCU

1999_Ron Dayne, Wisconsin

1998_Ricky Williams, Texas

1997_Ricky Williams, Texas

1996_Byron Hanspard, Texas Tech

1995_Eddie George, Ohio State

1994_Rashaan Salaam, Colorado

1993_Byron “Bam” Morris, Texas Tech

1992_Garrison Hearst, Georgia

1991_Trevor Cobb, Rice

1990_Greg Lewis, Washington

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.