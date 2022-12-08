Doak Walker Award Winners

Winners of the Doak Walker Award for the outstanding college running back, sponsored by the Southern Methodist Athletic Forum:
2022_Bijan Robinson, Texas
2021_Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
2020_Najee Harris, Alabama
2019_Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
2018_Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
2017_Bryce Love, Stanford
2016_D’Onte Foreman, Texas
2015_Derrick Henry, Alabama
2014_Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin
2013_Andre Williams, Boston College
2012_Montee Ball, Wisconsin
2011_Trent Richardson, Alabama
2010_LaMichael James, Oregon
2009_Toby Gerhart, Stanford
2008_Shonn Greene, Iowa
2007_Darren McFadden, Arkansas
2006_Darren McFadden, Arkansas
2005_Reggie Bush, Southern California
2004_Cedric Benson, Texas
2003_Chris Perry, Michigan
2002_Larry Johnson, Penn State
2001_Luke Staley, BYU
2000_LaDainian Tomlinson, TCU
1999_Ron Dayne, Wisconsin
1998_Ricky Williams, Texas
1997_Ricky Williams, Texas
1996_Byron Hanspard, Texas Tech
1995_Eddie George, Ohio State
1994_Rashaan Salaam, Colorado
1993_Byron “Bam” Morris, Texas Tech
1992_Garrison Hearst, Georgia
1991_Trevor Cobb, Rice
1990_Greg Lewis, Washington
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.