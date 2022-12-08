Davey O’Brien Winners The Associated Press

Winners of the Davey O'Brien Award for the nation's best quarterback, presented by the College Football Writers Association of America: National Quarterback Award 2022_Max Duggan, TCU 2021_Bryce Young, Alabama 2020_Mac Jones, Alabama 2019_Joe Burrow, LSU 2018_Kyler Murray , Oklahoma 2017_Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma 2016_Deshaun Watson, Clemson 2015_Deshaun Watson, Clemson 2014_Marcus Mariota, Oregon 2013_Jameis Winston, Florida State 2012_Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M 2011_Robert Griffin III, Baylor 2010_Cam Newton, Auburn 2009_Colt McCoy, Texas 2008_Sam Bradford, Oklahoma 2007_Tim Tebow, Florida 2006_Troy Smith, Ohio State 2005_Vince Young, Texas 2004_Jason White, Oklahoma 2003_Jason White, Oklahoma 2002_Brad Banks, Iowa 2001_Eric Crouch, Nebraska 2000_Chris Weinke, Florida State 1999_Joe Hamilton, Georgia Tech 1998_Michael Bishop, Kansas State 1997_Peyton Manning, Tennessee 1996_Danny Wuerffel, Florida 1995_Danny Wuerffel, Florida 1994_Kerry Collins, Penn State 1993_Charlie Ward, Florida State 1992_Gino Torretta, Miami 1991_Ty Detmer, Brigham Young 1990_Ty Detmer, Brigham Young 1989_Andre Ware, Houston 1988_Troy Aikman, UCLA 1987_Don McPherson, Syracuse 1986_Vinny Testaverde, Miami 1985_Chuck Long, Iowa 1984_Doug Flutie, Boston College 1983_Steve Young, Brigham Young 1982_Todd Blackledge, Penn State 1981_Jim McMahon, Brigham Young Memorial Trophy 1980_Mike Singletary, LB 1979_Mike Singletary, LB 1978_Billy Sims, Oklahoma, RB 1977_Earl Campbell, Texas RB