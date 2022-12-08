Davey O’Brien Winners

Winners of the Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s best quarterback, presented by the College Football Writers Association of America:
|National Quarterback Award
2022_Max Duggan, TCU
2021_Bryce Young, Alabama
2020_Mac Jones, Alabama
2019_Joe Burrow, LSU
2018_Kyler Murray , Oklahoma
2017_Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
2016_Deshaun Watson, Clemson
2015_Deshaun Watson, Clemson
2014_Marcus Mariota, Oregon
2013_Jameis Winston, Florida State
2012_Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M
2011_Robert Griffin III, Baylor
2010_Cam Newton, Auburn
2009_Colt McCoy, Texas
2008_Sam Bradford, Oklahoma
2007_Tim Tebow, Florida
2006_Troy Smith, Ohio State
2005_Vince Young, Texas
2004_Jason White, Oklahoma
2003_Jason White, Oklahoma
2002_Brad Banks, Iowa
2001_Eric Crouch, Nebraska
2000_Chris Weinke, Florida State
1999_Joe Hamilton, Georgia Tech
1998_Michael Bishop, Kansas State
1997_Peyton Manning, Tennessee
1996_Danny Wuerffel, Florida
1995_Danny Wuerffel, Florida
1994_Kerry Collins, Penn State
1993_Charlie Ward, Florida State
1992_Gino Torretta, Miami
1991_Ty Detmer, Brigham Young
1990_Ty Detmer, Brigham Young
1989_Andre Ware, Houston
1988_Troy Aikman, UCLA
1987_Don McPherson, Syracuse
1986_Vinny Testaverde, Miami
1985_Chuck Long, Iowa
1984_Doug Flutie, Boston College
1983_Steve Young, Brigham Young
1982_Todd Blackledge, Penn State
1981_Jim McMahon, Brigham Young
|Memorial Trophy
1980_Mike Singletary, LB
1979_Mike Singletary, LB
1978_Billy Sims, Oklahoma, RB
1977_Earl Campbell, Texas RB
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.