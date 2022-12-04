BYU, SMU set for 1st meeting since 1997 in New Mexico Bowl

BYU (7-5, Independent) vs. SMU (7-5, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 17, 2:15 p.m. ET LOCATION: Albuquerque, New Mexico TOP PLAYERS…

BYU (7-5, Independent) vs. SMU (7-5, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 17, 2:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Albuquerque, New Mexico

TOP PLAYERS

BYU: QB Jaren Hall. Has thrown for 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns with six interceptions. Also has run for three scores.

SMU: WR Rashee Rice. Has 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 112.9 yards receiving per game leads the Bowl Subdivision ranks.

NOTABLE

BYU: The Cougars closed the regular season with three straight wins to become bowl eligible after a four-game losing streak through October.

SMU: The Mustangs’ last two bowl bids resulted in games that weren’t played. SMU was unable to play in the Frisco Bowl in 2020 due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, while Fenway Bowl opponent Virginia was unable to play last year’s game due to COVID-19 cases on its roster.

LAST TIME

BYU 19, SMU 16, OT (Sept. 27, 1997)

BOWL HISTORY

BYU: Second appearance in the New Mexico Bowl, fifth straight postseason appearance and 40th overall.

SMU: First appearance in the New Mexico Bowl, fourth straight season with a bowl invitation and 20th overall.

