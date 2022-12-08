AP Player of the Year List

2022 — Caleb Willams, QB, Southern Cal 2021 — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama 2020 — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama 2019…

2022 — Caleb Willams, QB, Southern Cal

2021 — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2020 — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

2019 — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2018 — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2017 — Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2016 — Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

2015 — Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

2014 — Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon

2013 — Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

2012 — Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M

2011 — Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor

2010 — Cam Newton, QB, Auburn

2009 — Ndamukong Suh, DT, Nebraska

2008 — Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma

2007 — Tim Tebow, QB, Florida

2006 — Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State

2005 — Reggie Bush, RB, Southern Cal

2004 — Matt Leinart, QB, Southern Cal

2003 — Jason White, QB, Oklahoma

2002 — Brad Banks, QB, Iowa

2001 — Rex Grossman, QB, Florida

2000 — Josh Heupel, QB, Oklahoma

1999 — Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin

1998 — Ricky Williams, RB, Texas

