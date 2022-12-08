AP Player of the Year List

2022 — Caleb Willams, QB, Southern Cal
2021 — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2020 — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
2019 — Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2018 — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2017 — Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2016 — Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
2015 — Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
2014 — Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
2013 — Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
2012 — Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
2011 — Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor
2010 — Cam Newton, QB, Auburn
2009 — Ndamukong Suh, DT, Nebraska
2008 — Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma
2007 — Tim Tebow, QB, Florida
2006 — Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State
2005 — Reggie Bush, RB, Southern Cal
2004 — Matt Leinart, QB, Southern Cal
2003 — Jason White, QB, Oklahoma
2002 — Brad Banks, QB, Iowa
2001 — Rex Grossman, QB, Florida
2000 — Josh Heupel, QB, Oklahoma
1999 — Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin
1998 — Ricky Williams, RB, Texas
