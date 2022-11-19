HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Whiz kid Stanzani propels Long Island past Sacred Heart

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 4:30 PM

FAIRFIELD, CONN. (AP) — Luca Stanzani threw four touchdowns and ran for another and Long Island ended its season holding off Sacred Heart 37-34 on Saturday.

Long Island built a 37-10 lead when Stanzani ran it from 13 yards out with 3:32 left in the third quarter.

Stanzani, a true freshman from Clearwater, Florida, helped boost the Sharks’ (4-7, 4-3) fortunes when he took over as the starting quarterback a month ago and ignited a four-game winning streak.

Malik Grant finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns and 110 yards on the ground for the Pioneers (5-6, 3-4).

