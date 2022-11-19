HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
UT Martin tops Eastern Illinois, 34-31 to share OVC title

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 7:58 PM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dresser Winn fired a 52-yard touchdown pass to Colton Dowell, then nosed in from the 2 on the conversion to push UT Martin to a 34-31 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday, earning the Skyhawks a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title.

UT Martin (7-4, 5-0) share the conference regular-season championship with Southeast Missouri State, but the Redhawks claimed the conference’s automatic berth in the FCS playoffs by winning a coin flip Saturday night. UT Martin will need an at-large berth when the FCS field is announced Sunday to extend its season.

The addition of Lindenwood to the OVC meant teams played one fewer conference game. SEMO and UT Martin did not play each other, setting up the coin flip.

Winn was 17-of-28 passing for 227 yards and a touchdown for UT Martin. Dowell had four catches for 118 yards.

Dom Shoffner was 14-of-36 passing for 315 yards and three touchdowns but was picked off twice for Eastern Illinois (2-9, 1-5). Justin Bowick had six catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

