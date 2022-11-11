USC RB Travis Dye leaves field on cart with left leg injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California running back Travis Dye has been taken from the Coliseum field on a cart…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California running back Travis Dye has been taken from the Coliseum field on a cart after injuring his left leg during the No. 8 Trojans’ game against Colorado on Friday night.

Dye grabbed his left leg immediately after getting tackled awkwardly in the second quarter. He stayed down for several minutes while an air cast was affixed to his leg, and the entire USC sideline came out to gather around the cart before it left the field.

Dye has been the heart of USC’s ground game in his first season at the school, playing a major role in its transformation from a four-win program last year into a College Football Playoff contender. He is the Pac-12’s second-leading rusher with 884 yards, and he had scored a touchdown in each of the Trojans’ previous eight games.

Dye is a Southern California native who left Oregon to play closer to home this season after a four-year career with the Ducks.

USC scored shortly after Dye’s injury on a 32-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams to Brenden Rice. The Trojans led 23-3.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.