The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 1:16 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 27, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (60) (12-0) 1572 1
2. Michigan (3) (12-0) 1512 3
3. TCU (12-0) 1446 4
4. Southern California (11-1) 1381 5
5. Ohio State (11-1) 1312 2
6. Alabama (10-2) 1262 7
7. Penn State (10-2) 1153 10
8. Tennessee (10-2) 1143 11
9. Washington (10-2) 1039 12
10. Kansas State (9-3) 930 13
11. Clemson (10-2) 900 8
12. Utah (9-3) 872 14
13. LSU (9-3) 845 6
14. Florida State (9-3) 739 16
15. Oregon (9-3) 681 9
16. Oregon State (9-3) 613 22
17. UCLA (9-3) 603 18
18. Tulane (10-2) 558 20
19. Notre Dame (8-4) 340 15
20. South Carolina (8-4) 299 NR
21. Texas (8-4) 292 24
22. North Carolina (9-3) 175 17
23. Central Florida (9-3) 141 NR
24. Texas-San Antonio (10-2) 127 25
25. Mississippi State (8-4) 88 NR

Dropped Out: No. 19 Mississippi (8-4); No. 21 Cincinnati (9-3); No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-2).

Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi (8-4) 83; North Carolina State (8-4) 58; Troy (10-2) 58; Cincinnati (9-3) 49; Boise State (9-3) 37; Pittsburgh (8-4) 36; Purdue (8-4) 36; Coastal Carolina (9-2) 26; Air Force (9-3) 19; South Alabama (10-2) 15; Illinois (8-4) 10; Duke (8-4) 7; Minnesota (8-4) 7; Iowa (7-5) 6; Fresno State (8-4) 2; James Madison (8-3) 2; Wake Forest (7-5) 1.

