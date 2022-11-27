USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 27, 2022 The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 27, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (60) (12-0) 1572 1 2. Michigan (3) (12-0) 1512 3 3. TCU (12-0) 1446 4 4. Southern California (11-1) 1381 5 5. Ohio State (11-1) 1312 2 6. Alabama (10-2) 1262 7 7. Penn State (10-2) 1153 10 8. Tennessee (10-2) 1143 11 9. Washington (10-2) 1039 12 10. Kansas State (9-3) 930 13 11. Clemson (10-2) 900 8 12. Utah (9-3) 872 14 13. LSU (9-3) 845 6 14. Florida State (9-3) 739 16 15. Oregon (9-3) 681 9 16. Oregon State (9-3) 613 22 17. UCLA (9-3) 603 18 18. Tulane (10-2) 558 20 19. Notre Dame (8-4) 340 15 20. South Carolina (8-4) 299 NR 21. Texas (8-4) 292 24 22. North Carolina (9-3) 175 17 23. Central Florida (9-3) 141 NR 24. Texas-San Antonio (10-2) 127 25 25. Mississippi State (8-4) 88 NR

Dropped Out: No. 19 Mississippi (8-4); No. 21 Cincinnati (9-3); No. 23 Coastal Carolina (9-2).

Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi (8-4) 83; North Carolina State (8-4) 58; Troy (10-2) 58; Cincinnati (9-3) 49; Boise State (9-3) 37; Pittsburgh (8-4) 36; Purdue (8-4) 36; Coastal Carolina (9-2) 26; Air Force (9-3) 19; South Alabama (10-2) 15; Illinois (8-4) 10; Duke (8-4) 7; Minnesota (8-4) 7; Iowa (7-5) 6; Fresno State (8-4) 2; James Madison (8-3) 2; Wake Forest (7-5) 1.

>

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.