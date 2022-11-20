HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 1:14 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 20, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (59) (11-0) 1546 1
2. Ohio State (1) (11-0) 1484 2
3. Michigan (2) (11-0) 1420 3
4. TCU (11-0) 1372 4
5. Southern California (10-1) 1277 6
6. LSU (9-2) 1229 7
7. Alabama (9-2) 1147 8
8. Clemson (10-1) 1142 9
9. Oregon (9-2) 1004 13
10. Penn State (9-2) 990 12
11. Tennessee (9-2) 950 5
12. Washington (9-2) 855 15
13. Kansas State (8-3) 761 17
14. Utah (8-3) 703 10
15. Notre Dame (8-3) 657 19
16. Florida State (8-3) 562 20
17. North Carolina (9-2) 496 11
18. UCLA (8-3) 483 16
19. Mississippi (8-3) 429 14
20. Tulane (9-2) 386 22
21. Cincinnati (9-2) 376 21
22. Oregon State (8-3) 257 NR
23. Coastal Carolina (9-1) 222 23
24. Texas (7-4) 112 NR
25. Texas-San Antonio (9-2) 70 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 Central Florida (8-3); No. 24 Oklahoma State (7-4); No. 25 North Carolina State (7-4).

Others Receiving Votes: Central Florida (8-3) 41; Troy (9-2) 39; South Carolina (7-4) 38; Pittsburgh (7-4) 17; Wake Forest (7-4) 16; Iowa (7-4) 15; Louisville (7-4) 9; Boise State (8-3) 9; Illinois (7-4) 8; South Alabama (9-2) 8; Air Force (8-3) 6; Purdue (7-4) 5; Liberty (8-3) 3; Washington State (7-4) 3; Georgia Tech (5-6) 2; Mississippi State (7-4) 1.

