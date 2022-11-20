USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 20, 2022 The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 20, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (59) (11-0) 1546 1 2. Ohio State (1) (11-0) 1484 2 3. Michigan (2) (11-0) 1420 3 4. TCU (11-0) 1372 4 5. Southern California (10-1) 1277 6 6. LSU (9-2) 1229 7 7. Alabama (9-2) 1147 8 8. Clemson (10-1) 1142 9 9. Oregon (9-2) 1004 13 10. Penn State (9-2) 990 12 11. Tennessee (9-2) 950 5 12. Washington (9-2) 855 15 13. Kansas State (8-3) 761 17 14. Utah (8-3) 703 10 15. Notre Dame (8-3) 657 19 16. Florida State (8-3) 562 20 17. North Carolina (9-2) 496 11 18. UCLA (8-3) 483 16 19. Mississippi (8-3) 429 14 20. Tulane (9-2) 386 22 21. Cincinnati (9-2) 376 21 22. Oregon State (8-3) 257 NR 23. Coastal Carolina (9-1) 222 23 24. Texas (7-4) 112 NR 25. Texas-San Antonio (9-2) 70 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 Central Florida (8-3); No. 24 Oklahoma State (7-4); No. 25 North Carolina State (7-4).

Others Receiving Votes: Central Florida (8-3) 41; Troy (9-2) 39; South Carolina (7-4) 38; Pittsburgh (7-4) 17; Wake Forest (7-4) 16; Iowa (7-4) 15; Louisville (7-4) 9; Boise State (8-3) 9; Illinois (7-4) 8; South Alabama (9-2) 8; Air Force (8-3) 6; Purdue (7-4) 5; Liberty (8-3) 3; Washington State (7-4) 3; Georgia Tech (5-6) 2; Mississippi State (7-4) 1.

>

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.