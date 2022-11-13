ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 1:06 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 13, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (61) (10-0) 1572 1
2. Ohio State (1) (10-0) 1509 2
3. Michigan (1) (10-0) 1445 3
4. TCU (9-1) 1377 4
5. Tennessee (9-1) 1332 5
6. Southern California (9-1) 1214 7
7. LSU (8-2) 1199 8
8. Alabama (8-2) 1122 11
9. Clemson (9-1) 1059 12
10. Utah (8-2) 961 13
11. North Carolina (9-1) 904 14
12. Penn State (8-2) 859 15
13. Oregon (8-2) 828 6
14. Mississippi (8-2) 824 9
15. Washington (8-2) 670 23
16. UCLA (8-2) 572 10
17. Kansas State (7-3) 547 22
18. Central Florida (8-2) 522 21
19. Notre Dame (7-3) 412 25
20. Florida State (7-3) 364 NR
21. Cincinnati (8-2) 236 NR
22. Tulane (8-2) 203 17
23. Coastal Carolina (9-1) 179 NR
24. Oklahoma State (7-3) 115 NR
25. North Carolina State (7-3) 89 16

Dropped Out: No. 18 Texas (6-4); No. 19 Liberty (8-2); No. 20 Illinois (7-3); No. 24 Kentucky (6-4).

Others Receiving Votes: Texas (6-4) 76; Oregon State (7-3) 62; Illinois (7-3) 48; Texas-San Antonio (8-2) 40; Troy (8-2) 32; Minnesota (7-3) 30; Duke (7-3) 24; Liberty (8-2) 9; Florida (6-4) 8; Kentucky (6-4) 8; Pittsburgh (6-4) 8; Air Force (7-3) 5; Boise State (7-3) 5; Wake Forest (6-4) 3; South Alabama (8-2) 2; Toledo (7-3) 1.

