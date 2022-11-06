ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » College Football » USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 6, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (61) (9-0) 1572 1
2. Ohio State (9-0) 1505 2
3. Michigan (2) (9-0) 1447 4
4. TCU (9-0) 1355 7
5. Tennessee (8-1) 1284 3
6. Oregon (8-1) 1272 8
7. Southern California (8-1) 1140 9
8. LSU (7-2) 1082 17
9. Mississippi (8-1) 1056 10
10. UCLA (8-1) 988 11
11. Alabama (7-2) 973 6
12. Clemson (8-1) 896 5
13. Utah (7-2) 888 12
14. North Carolina (8-1) 737 15
15. Penn State (7-2) 717 16
16. North Carolina State (7-2) 568 20
17. Tulane (8-1) 555 21
18. Texas (6-3) 368 NR
19. Liberty (8-1) 366 23
20. Illinois (7-2) 302 13
21. Central Florida (7-2) 273 25
22. Kansas State (6-3) 243 14
23. Washington (7-2) 176 NR
24. Kentucky (6-3) 172 24
25. Notre Dame (6-3) 133 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-3); No. 19 Wake Forest (6-3); No. 22 Syracuse (6-3).

Others Receiving Votes: Coastal Carolina (8-1) 77; Cincinnati (7-2) 70; Wake Forest (6-3) 53; Oklahoma State (6-3) 53; Baylor (6-3) 46; Florida State (6-3) 22; Syracuse (6-3) 20; Kansas (6-3) 12; Mississippi State (6-3) 11; Troy (7-2) 10; Louisville (6-3) 9; Texas-San Antonio (7-2) 6; Minnesota (6-3) 4; Pittsburgh (5-4) 4; Maryland (6-3) 3; Oregon State (6-3) 3; South Carolina (6-3) 3; Boise State (6-3) 1.

>

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up