USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 6, 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Georgia (61) (9-0) 1572 1 2. Ohio State (9-0) 1505 2 3. Michigan (2) (9-0) 1447 4 4. TCU (9-0) 1355 7 5. Tennessee (8-1) 1284 3 6. Oregon (8-1) 1272 8 7. Southern California (8-1) 1140 9 8. LSU (7-2) 1082 17 9. Mississippi (8-1) 1056 10 10. UCLA (8-1) 988 11 11. Alabama (7-2) 973 6 12. Clemson (8-1) 896 5 13. Utah (7-2) 888 12 14. North Carolina (8-1) 737 15 15. Penn State (7-2) 717 16 16. North Carolina State (7-2) 568 20 17. Tulane (8-1) 555 21 18. Texas (6-3) 368 NR 19. Liberty (8-1) 366 23 20. Illinois (7-2) 302 13 21. Central Florida (7-2) 273 25 22. Kansas State (6-3) 243 14 23. Washington (7-2) 176 NR 24. Kentucky (6-3) 172 24 25. Notre Dame (6-3) 133 NR

Dropped Out: No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-3); No. 19 Wake Forest (6-3); No. 22 Syracuse (6-3).

Others Receiving Votes: Coastal Carolina (8-1) 77; Cincinnati (7-2) 70; Wake Forest (6-3) 53; Oklahoma State (6-3) 53; Baylor (6-3) 46; Florida State (6-3) 22; Syracuse (6-3) 20; Kansas (6-3) 12; Mississippi State (6-3) 11; Troy (7-2) 10; Louisville (6-3) 9; Texas-San Antonio (7-2) 6; Minnesota (6-3) 4; Pittsburgh (5-4) 4; Maryland (6-3) 3; Oregon State (6-3) 3; South Carolina (6-3) 3; Boise State (6-3) 1.

