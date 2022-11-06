USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 6, 2022
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (61)
|(9-0)
|1572
|1
|2. Ohio State
|(9-0)
|1505
|2
|3. Michigan (2)
|(9-0)
|1447
|4
|4. TCU
|(9-0)
|1355
|7
|5. Tennessee
|(8-1)
|1284
|3
|6. Oregon
|(8-1)
|1272
|8
|7. Southern California
|(8-1)
|1140
|9
|8. LSU
|(7-2)
|1082
|17
|9. Mississippi
|(8-1)
|1056
|10
|10. UCLA
|(8-1)
|988
|11
|11. Alabama
|(7-2)
|973
|6
|12. Clemson
|(8-1)
|896
|5
|13. Utah
|(7-2)
|888
|12
|14. North Carolina
|(8-1)
|737
|15
|15. Penn State
|(7-2)
|717
|16
|16. North Carolina State
|(7-2)
|568
|20
|17. Tulane
|(8-1)
|555
|21
|18. Texas
|(6-3)
|368
|NR
|19. Liberty
|(8-1)
|366
|23
|20. Illinois
|(7-2)
|302
|13
|21. Central Florida
|(7-2)
|273
|25
|22. Kansas State
|(6-3)
|243
|14
|23. Washington
|(7-2)
|176
|NR
|24. Kentucky
|(6-3)
|172
|24
|25. Notre Dame
|(6-3)
|133
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-3); No. 19 Wake Forest (6-3); No. 22 Syracuse (6-3).
Others Receiving Votes: Coastal Carolina (8-1) 77; Cincinnati (7-2) 70; Wake Forest (6-3) 53; Oklahoma State (6-3) 53; Baylor (6-3) 46; Florida State (6-3) 22; Syracuse (6-3) 20; Kansas (6-3) 12; Mississippi State (6-3) 11; Troy (7-2) 10; Louisville (6-3) 9; Texas-San Antonio (7-2) 6; Minnesota (6-3) 4; Pittsburgh (5-4) 4; Maryland (6-3) 3; Oregon State (6-3) 3; South Carolina (6-3) 3; Boise State (6-3) 1.
