UL Monroe comes from 21 down to beat Texas State, 31-30

MONROE, La. (AP) — Malik Jackson scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give Louisiana-Monroe the lead, and Texas State missed a field goal with seven seconds left as the Warhawks held on for a 31-30 victory on Saturday night.

UL Monroe (3-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) could not move the football after it took the lead, going three-and-out and fumbling the ball away on its last two possessions. Texas State (3-6, 1-4) punted and turned the ball over on downs before driving to the Warhawks’ 21 for Seth Keller’s 38-yard field goal attempt.

Layne Hatcher threw a pair of touchdown passes to Javen Banks, and Lincoln Pare ran for a score as Texas State took a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Chandler Rogers caught a short touchdown pass from Will Derrick and hit Tyrone Howell with a 46-yard scoring strike to bring UL Monroe back, making it 24-17 at halftime, and his 18-yard pass to Howell got the Warhawks within three, 27-24 with 6:25 left in the third.

Rogers was 28 of 40 for 310 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception for UL Monroe (3-6, 2-3). Howell finished with 12 catches for 176 yards and both touchdowns.

