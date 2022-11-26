Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Football » Thomas, with pick-6, lifts…

Thomas, with pick-6, lifts Middle Tennesse over FIU 33-28

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Jakobe Thomas returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Middle Tennessee a 33-28 victory over Florida International on Saturday night.

Thomas stepped in front of Rivaldo Fairweather, who had caught three touchdown passes, and ran untouched for the go-ahead score with 2:50 remaining. FIU drove to the Middle Tennesse 22-yard line on its final drive, but Haden Carlson threw his fourth interception on fourth-and-10 with 27 seconds left.

Chase Cunningham completed 29 of 42 passes for 279 yards and added 32 yards rushing with a pair of touchdown runs for Middle Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA).

Carlson was 29-of-52 passing for 414 yards and threw four touchdown passes to go with his four picks for FIU (4-8, 2-6). Trailing 27-7 midway through the third quarter, Carlson and Fairweather connected on a 75-yard touchdown to pull to 27-14, and again for a 3-yard score that gave the Panthers a 28-27 lead with 10:51 remaining.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up