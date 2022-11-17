Texas Tech seeking 1st road win against Cyclones since 2014

Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) at Iowa State (4-6, 1-6), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE:…

Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) at Iowa State (4-6, 1-6), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Iowa State by 3 1/2.

Series record: Texas Tech leads 12-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas Tech is looking to become eligible for a second straight bowl, this time under first-year coach Joey McGuire. To do that, the Red Raiders must win in Ames for the first time since 2014. It will be a tough task for the last-place Cyclones to extend their school-record bowl streak to six. They must win this game and next week’s matchup at first-place TCU.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough vs. Iowa State defense. Shough last week started for the first time since the opener and played a strong all-around game in leading the Red Raiders past Kansas. Shough will get the start against the Cyclones, and his ability to run when a play breaks down presents a challenge for the Big 12’s top defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: LB Jesiah Pierre is coming off his best game since transferring from Florida two years ago. He had career highs of seven tackles and two sacks and forced a fumble. He has 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss the last two games.

Iowa State: DE Will McDonald is well off his double-digit sack pace of the previous two seasons but still has a chance to become the Big 12’s all-time leader. He needs one more to tie Aaron Hunt, who had 34 sacks for Texas Tech from 1999-2002.

FACTS & FIGURES

Weather will be a factor. The forecast calls for temperatures falling into the teens after dark with a gusty northwest wind. … Texas Tech has lost six straight road games. … Red Raiders are going for consecutive wins in Big 12 play for the first time since October 2018. … Iowa State is allowing an average of 6.5 points and 108.6 yards in second halves. … The Cyclones’ six Big 12 losses are by a total of 34 points. … Hunter Dekkers’ 3.27% interception rate for Iowa State is highest among FBS quarterbacks with at least 350 pass attempts, according to Sportradar. His 13 picks are tied for most in the nation.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.