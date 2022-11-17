Texas A&M looks to snap six-game skid, hosts UMass

UMass (1-9) at Texas A&M (3-7), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN+, SEC Network+) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Texas A&M by 33…

UMass (1-9) at Texas A&M (3-7), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN+, SEC Network+)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Texas A&M by 33 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Not much is on the line in this matchup of teams having dreadful seasons and without a win since September. The Aggies opened the season ranked No. 6 but have struggled all season and have lost six in a row. They might get their first win since Sept. 24 when they take a break from the rigors of SEC play to host UMass, losers of seven straight. UMass got its only win this season, 20-3, over Stony Brook on Sept. 17.

KEY MATCHUP

A&M QB Conner Weigman vs. the UMass secondary. The freshman has been inconsistent since taking over after Haynes King was benched. He threw for just 121 yards in a loss to Auburn last week but should be able to get going against a team that’s allowing 184.5 yards passing a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UMass: RB Ellis Merriweather had a season-high 122 yards rushing with two touchdowns in a loss to Arkansas State last week. He leads the team with 479 yards rushing and three scores.

Texas A&M: WR Evan Stewart leads all Power Five freshman by averaging 67.4 yards receiving a game. His 607 yards receiving lead all SEC freshman and ranks eighth overall in the conference.

FACTS & FIGURES

George Johnson III leads the Minutemen with 364 yards receiving. Brady Olson has thrown for 591 yards and two touchdowns this season. … The Aggies have forced 11 fumbles and recovered 10 this season. … Texas A&M ranks fifth in the SEC with 37 pass breakups. … DB Antonio Johnson had 10 tackles, including two for losses and forced a fumble last week in his return after missing three games with an injury. … RB Devon Achane ranks third in the SEC by averaging 98.6 yards rushing.

