Terrapins try to snap 3-game skid when they host Rutgers

The Terrapins are trying to win seven games in the regular season for the first time since 2014 — and snap a three-game losing streak.

Rutgers (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) at Maryland (6-5, 3-5), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (BTN)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Maryland by 14 1/2.

Series record: Maryland leads 10-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Although Maryland is already bowl eligible and Rutgers is assured a losing record, it’s still the regular-season finale and all that entails for players wrapping up their college careers. The Terrapins are trying to win seven games in the regular season for the first time since 2014 — and snap a three-game losing streak.

KEY MATCHUP

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa vs. the Rutgers secondary. Tagovailoa has dealt with knee issues this season, but if he’s at full strength the Terps’ passing game can be difficult to contain. He threw for 312 yards in a 40-16 win at Rutgers last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rutgers: QB Gavin Wimsatt. The freshman has started the past four games, but he’s completed only 45.5% of his passes and is now faced with the task of keeping up with a dynamic Maryland offense.

Maryland: WR Dontay Demus Jr. He needs only 5 yards to become the seventh Terrapin to reach 2,000 yards receiving in his career. The others are Jermaine Lewis, Stefon Diggs, Torrey Smith, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Geroy Simon and D.J. Moore.

FACTS & FIGURES

Rutgers leads the Big Ten with five blocked kicks, and Maryland had a punt blocked last week by Ohio State. … Tagovailoa became Maryland’s career leader in yards passing last weekend. He is also tied with Scott Milanovich for the career lead with 49 touchdown passes. … The Terrapins have had one or fewer turnovers in seven straight games, their longest streak in the last 25 years. … Maryland has won 16 straight games when committing no turnovers. Rutgers is 9-1 since 2020 when playing turnover free.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.