Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Football » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at UCONN Oklahoma State
at TEXAS Creighton
at CLEVELAND STATE Oakland
at WRIGHT STATE 11½ Robert Morris
Youngstown State at NORTHERN KENTUCKY
at DELAWARE Cornell
at BELMONT 11½ Valparaiso
at MURRAY STATE 12½ Illinois State
Arizona at UTAH
at COLORADO Arizona State
at KANSAS Seton Hall
at UC DAVIS Pacific (CA)
UCLA at STANFORD
at OREGON Washington State
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Dallas (OFF) at DETROIT
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO 13½ 11½ (55½) Akron
at UTSA (69½) North Texas
at USC 1 (67½) Utah
Saturday
at TCU (61½) Kansas State
Toledo (54½) at OHIO
at TROY (48½) Coastal Carolina
at BOISE STATE (54½) Fresno State
at GEORGIA 16½ 18½ (50½) LSU
at TULANE (56½) UCF
Clemson (63½) at NORTH CAROLINA
at MICHIGAN 14 16½ (51½) Purdue
Friday, Dec. 16
UAB 10½ (44½) Miami (OH)
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 6 4 (43½) at NEW ENGLAND
Sunday
Jacksonville 1 (51½) at DETROIT
Cleveland 7 (47½) at HOUSTON
Green Bay (43½) at CHICAGO
at BALTIMORE 7 (38½) Denver
at PHILADELPHIA (44½) Tennessee
at MINNESOTA 3 (44½) NY Jets
Washington 1 (40½) at NY GIANTS
Pittsburgh (42½) at ATLANTA
Seattle 3 (41½) at LA RAMS
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Miami
Kansas City 3 (52½) at CINCINNATI
LA Chargers 3 (50½) at LAS VEGAS
at DALLAS 10½ (43½) Indianapolis
Monday
at TAMPA BAY (40½) New Orleans
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -205 at BUFFALO +168
Tampa Bay -240 at PHILADELPHIA +195
at PITTSBURGH -118 Vegas -102
at NEW JERSEY -205 Nashville +168
Carolina -138 at ST. LOUIS +115
at MINNESOTA -137 Edmonton +114
at DALLAS -300 Anaheim +240
at CALGARY -295 Montreal +235
at SEATTLE -128 Washington +106
Florida -154 at VANCOUVER +128
at LOS ANGELES -260 Arizona +210

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up