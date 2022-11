College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PENN STATE 2½ Furman Colorado 7½ at UMASS at VIRGINIA TECH 14½ Old…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PENN STATE 2½ Furman Colorado 7½ at UMASS at VIRGINIA TECH 14½ Old Dominion at TEXAS A&M 10½ Murray State at SOUTH CAROLINA 1½ Colorado State at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 10½ Nebraska at CHARLESTON (SC) ½ Davidson Loyola Chicago 8½ at TULSA NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SACRAMENTO 7½ (237½) San Antonio at PORTLAND 2½ (220½) Brooklyn at LA CLIPPERS 9½ (216) Detroit College Football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KENT STATE 7½ 7½ (60½) Eastern Michigan at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 1½ 1½ (45½) Miami (OH) at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 4½ 10 (49½) Western Michigan Thursday at TULANE 4½ 3½ (65½) SMU Friday at TULSA 14 13½ (58½) South Florida San Diego State 13½ 14½ (37½) at NEW MEXICO Saturday at UCF 16½ 16½ (52½) Navy at MICHIGAN STATE 11½ 10½ (47½) Indiana at TEXAS A&M 33½ 33½ (47½) UMass at PURDUE 17½ 18½ (45½) Northwestern at LIBERTY 9½ 9½ (46½) Virginia Tech at ARMY 10½ 10½ (43½) UConn TCU 2½ 2½ (57½) at BAYLOR Wisconsin 13½ 12½ (38½) at NEBRASKA Florida 14½ 14½ (57½) at VANDERBILT at FLORIDA STATE 23½ 24½ (51½) Louisiana at MICHIGAN 17½ 17½ (41½) Illinois at PITTSBURGH 7½ 7½ (50½) Duke UTSA 13½ 12½ (58½) at RICE at JAMES MADISON 9½ 8½ (52½) Georgia State Washington State 4½ 3½ (62½) at ARIZONA at EAST CAROLINA 6½ 5½ (68½) Houston Kansas State 7½ 7½ (54½) at WEST VIRGINIA Oregon State 7½ 7½ (54½) at ARIZONA STATE at NOTRE DAME 21½ 20½ (44½) Boston College at APPALACHIAN STATE 14½ 15½ (50½) Old Dominion Florida Atlantic 4½ 5½ (50½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at CLEMSON 19½ 19½ (47½) Miami at BUFFALO 16½ 14½ (46½) Akron Penn State 19½ 19½ (44½) at RUTGERS at TROY 15½ 14½ (47½) UL Monroe Louisiana Tech 3½ 3½ (64½) at CHARLOTTE Ohio State 27½ 27½ (63½) at MARYLAND Georgia 16 22½ (49½) at KENTUCKY South Alabama 7½ 7½ (46½) at SOUTHERN MISS Texas 9½ 9½ (63½) at KANSAS at LOUISVILLE 4½ 3½ (45½) NC State at MINNESOTA 2½ 2½ (32½) Iowa Cincinnati 18½ 16½ (50½) at TEMPLE at UTEP 14½ 13½ (50½) Florida International at AUBURN 6½ 6½ (52½) Western Kentucky at TEXAS STATE 4½ 5½ (51½) Arkansas State at NORTH CAROLINA 20½ 21½ (62½) Georgia Tech at CAL 5½ 4½ (45½) Stanford Marshall 3½ 4½ (54½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Boise State 12½ 13 (44½) at WYOMING at IOWA STATE 3½ 3½ (47½) Texas Tech Tennessee 21½ 21½ (65½) at SOUTH CAROLINA at MISSOURI 27½ 29½ (46½) New Mexico State at OKLAHOMA 6½ 7½ (65½) Oklahoma State Ole Miss 3½ 2½ (63½) at ARKANSAS USC 2½ 1½ (75½) at UCLA at WAKE FOREST 10½ 10½ (55½) Syracuse at LSU 14½ 14½ (52½) UAB at AIR FORCE 21½ 21½ (42½) Colorado State at WASHINGTON 30½ 30½ (64½) Colorado San Jose State 2½ 1½ (50½) at UTAH STATE Fresno State 22½ 22½ (53½) at NEVADA at OREGON 3 3 (62½) Utah UNLV 8½ 10½ (55½) at HAWAII NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 1½ 3 (41) Tennessee Sunday Philadelphia 10 6½ (43½) at INDIANAPOLIS at ATLANTA 4½ 3 (49½) Chicago at BALTIMORE 13 13 (41½) Carolina at BUFFALO 6 7½ (41½) Cleveland at NY GIANTS 4½ 3 (44½) Detroit at NEW ORLEANS 1 4½ (38½) LA Rams at NEW ENGLAND 5½ 3½ (38½) NY Jets Washington 2½ 3½ (40½) at HOUSTON at DENVER 2½ 2½ (41½) Las Vegas Dallas 2½ 1½ (47½) at MINNESOTA Cincinnati 5½ 4½ (40½) at PITTSBURGH Kansas City 5½ 5½ (50½) at LA CHARGERS Monday San Francisco 1½ 8½ (43½) at ARIZONA NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA OFF Colorado OFF at FLORIDA -178 Dallas +146 at TAMPA BAY -172 Calgary +142 at TORONTO -154 New Jersey +128 at BOSTON -295 Philadelphia +235 at COLUMBUS -156 Montreal +130 at NASHVILLE OFF N.Y Islanders OFF at WINNIPEG -200 Anaheim +164 at ST. LOUIS -142 Washington +118 at MINNESOTA -115 Pittsburgh -104 New York -114 at SEATTLE -105 at VEGAS -345 Arizona +270 at SAN JOSE -137 Detroit +114

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.