Southeast Missouri State smothers Eastern Illinois 31-7

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Geno Hess scored three touchdowns, Southeast Missouri State allowed only 100 yards, and the Redhawks defeated Eastern Illinois 31-7 on Saturday to remain undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Hess had 198 yards on 30 carries with touchdown runs of 31, 10 and 1 yards. The Redhawks had 320 yards rushing and Patrick Heitert threw for 140 yards, completing 11 of 17 passes.

SE Missouri (8-2 overall) and UT Martin, which do not play each other this season, are tied for first place at 4-0. The Redhawks finish with Murray State and UT Martin’s finale is against Eastern Illinois.

The Panthers (2-8, 1-4) had 79 rushing yards and their quarterbacks combined to go 3-of-19 passing for 21 yards. Their touchdown was a 12-yard drive set up by a fumble on a punt return.

