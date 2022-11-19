HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Football » Smith secures NEC rushing…

Smith secures NEC rushing crown, CCSU beats Stonehill 39-14

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 7:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Nasir Smith rushed for a career-high 218 yards and four touchdowns and Central Connecticut beat Stonehill 39-14 on Saturday.

Smith secured the Northeast Conference rushing crown with 1,219 yards. He’s first in the NEC in yards per game with 110.8, first in rushing touchdowns with 13 and first in total TDs with 14.

Shon Mitchell was 13-of-14 passing for 235 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Central Connecticut (2-9, 2-5).

Ashur Carraha was intercepted two times for Stonehill (4-5, 2-5).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up