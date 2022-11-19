HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Football » Semptimphelter leads Bucknell rally…

Semptimphelter leads Bucknell rally past Marist

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 5:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nick Semptimphelter threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Bucknell rallied in the second half to beat Marist 24-13 on Saturday in a non-conference, season-ending game for both teams.

Down 13-3 at halftime, Semptimphelter threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Rushawn Baker with 5:02 left in the third quarter. Semptimphelter ran it in from 10 yards out early in the fourth and Baker closed it out with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Amin Woods ran for two touchdowns and 93 yards for Marist (4-7).

Bucknell (3-8) finished with a two-game win streak, the first time the Bison have won back-to-back contests since their abbreviated spring season in 2020.

The Red Foxes ended their season with a two-game losing streak.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up