Saturday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated S Charles Washington from injured reserve/designated to return list. Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated OL Rashaad Coward to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed OL Rodney Hudson on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Elevated RB Duke Johnson and CB Xavier Rhodes to the active roster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jake Tonges to the practice squad. Reinstated WR Byron Pringle from injured reserve. Elevated DE Gerri Green and S Harrison Hand to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated RB Jerome Ford from injured reserve. Signed DT Roderick Perry II to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived DE Isaac Rochell. Elevated LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and TE Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Elevated RB Qadree Ollison and OL Dakoda Shepley to the active roster from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Elevated OT Quinn Bailey and DE Jonathan Harris to the active roster from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Shane Zylstra to the active roster. Elevated WR Stanley Berryhill and LB Jarrad Davis to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated FB Jason Cabinda from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Corey Ballantine to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated K Ramiz Ahmed and LB La’Darius Hamilton to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reinstated WR Ashton Dulin from injured reserve. Placed LB Shaquille Leonard on injured reserve. Elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Elevated DB Ugo Amadi to the active roster from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Elevated DT Kyle Peko to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Larry Rountree III to the active roster. Elevated K Cameron Dicker and OT Foster Sarell to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived RB Malcolm Brown. Reinstated DB Quentin Lake, G Coleman Shelton and RB Kyren Williams from injured reserve. Elevated TE Jared Pinkney to the active roster from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Verone McKinley III to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated T Kion Smith to the active roster from the practice aquad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Cameron Dantzler on injured reserve. Signed CB Duke Shelley to active roster. Elevated TE Nick Muse to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed G Josh Andrews to the active roster. Elevated DT Brycy Thompson and RB Jordan Howard to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed C Erik McCoy on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Elevated TE Lawrence Cager and DT Henry Mondeaux to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated OT Matt Peart from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Reinstated OLB T.J. Watt from injured reserve. Placed CB William Jackson on injured reserve. Elevated S Elijah Riley to the active roster from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated RB Elijah Mitchell, DE Jordan Willis, T COlton McKivitz and LB Azeez Al-Shaair from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed FB Cullen Gillaspia on injured reserve. Elevated LB Vi Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Elevated DB Ryan Smith and LB Ulysses Gilbert to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated WR Treylon Burks and DB Elijah Molden from injured reserve. Placed LB Zach Cunningham and DB Josh Thompson on injured reserve. Elevated DL Larrell Murchison and WR C.J. Board to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick from San Diego (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Jayson Megna from Colorado (AHL).

HASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Juso Parssinen from Milwaukee (AHL). Reassigned D Jordan Gross to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve, retroactive to November 3. Recalled G Nico Daws From Utica (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Logan Flodell from Allen (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Reassigned F Trenton Bliss and G John Lethemon to Toledo (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Signed G David Tomeo to an amateur try-out agreement.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Added G Thomas Hodge and emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Signed LW Koletn Olynek to a standard player contract (SPC).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released G Krishan Renfrow from emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Reinstated G Trevin Kozlowski from injured reserve. Reinstated F Lee Lapid from reserve. Placed F Matt Berry on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Reinstated D Nolan Kneen from reserve. Placed D Cole Moberg on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Reinstated D joe Masonius from reserve. Placed D Benjamin Gagne on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Brannan McManus to the active roster. Reinstated Fs Chase Zieky and Austin Eastman from reserve. Placed Fs Brannon McManus and Jake Elmre on reserve. Placed F Tanner Eberle on injured reserve effective November 6.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Andrew Bellant to the active roster.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Reinstated D Anthony Florentino from reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Reinstated D Alden Weller from injured reserve. Reinstated D Gabriel Chicoine from reserve. Placed F Mitch Fossier and D Fedor Gordeev on reserve. Traded F Josh McKechney to Wheeling.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Doug Pippy as emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Reinstated F Maxim Cajkovic from injured reserve. Reinstated F Shawn Szydlowski from reserve. Placed Fs Joe Carroll and Carson Denomie on reserve. Placed F Brendan van Riemsdyk on injured reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATED — Released D Nick Minerva from his standard player contract (SPC).

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed G Max Milosek on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Josh McKechney to active roster. Reinstated G Ryan Bednard from reserve. Placed F Bobby Hampton and D Louie Roehl on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Reinstated F Zack Bross from injured reserve. Placed F Nolan Vesey on reserve.

