No. 7 TCU going for 1st 9-0 start since ’10 vs. Texas Tech

Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) at No. 7 TCU (8-0, 5-0, No. 7 CFP), Saturday, noon EDT (Fox)

Line: TCU by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas Tech leads 32-29-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Undefeated Big 12 leader TCU is looking to start 9-0 for the first time since 2010, the program’s undefeated 13-0 season that ended with a Rose Bowl victory and No. 2 national ranking. This is the sixth ranked opponent for Texas Tech, which is 2-3 against the previous five. The Horned Frogs have won three in a row, and six of eight, in the series. Both of those TCU losses were by three points at home.

KEY MATCHUP

Max Duggan, Quentin Johnston and TCU’s passing game vs. Texas Tech defense. Duggan is the Big 12 leading passer with more than 276 yards per game and 22 touchdowns. Johnston has averaged 134 yards receiving the past four games, with a touchdown in each of them. Senior cornerbacks Malik Dunlap and Rayshad Williams are among the league leaders in passes defended for the Red Raiders, who have only five interceptions but have allowed only 217 yards per game passing and a league-low nine TDs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: Edge rusher Tyree Wilson has 11 1/2 tackles for loss and six sacks, while defensive tackle Tony Bradford has six TFLs and 3 1/2 sacks

TCU: RB Kendre Miller has run for more than 100 yards in five of the past six games, and has scored a rushing touchdown in nine consecutive games going back to last season. That TD streak is second only in school history to the 15 in a row by NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson that was set in 2000.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas Tech averages an FBS-best 87.4 offensive snaps per game and is second in the Big 12 with 475.9 total yards per game, trailing only TCU’s 518.6 yards per game. … The Red Raiders lead the league with 338 yards passing per game while using three different starting quarterbacks. But they have the league’s least efficient passing offense because of a Big 12-high 15 interceptions and a 61.9 completion percentage that is second-worst. … TCU is 6-4 against the Red Raiders since joining the Big 12. The wins are by an average margin of more than 20 points, with the losses by fewer than five points a game.

