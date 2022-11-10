No. 7 LSU looks to strengthen SEC West position vs. Arkansas

No. 7 LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC, No. 7 CFP) at Arkansas (5-4, 2-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (ESPN) Line: LSU…

No. 7 LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC, No. 7 CFP) at Arkansas (5-4, 2-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Line: LSU by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: LSU 42-23-2

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

No. 7 LSU would win the SEC West for the first time since 2019 with a victory Saturday, coupled with an Alabama win over Ole Miss. For first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly, whose team was picked preseason fifth in the division by media members, it would be an unexpected feat accomplished. Even with a loss or an Ole Miss win, the Tigers would still remain in contention for the division crown. The Razorbacks could become bowl eligible and keep the Golden Boot trophy in Fayetteville in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014-15.

KEY MATCHUP

LSU gives up 141 yards per game on the ground, while Arkansas owns the SEC’s second-best rushing attack, averaging 234.4 yards per game. Arkansas will look to reestablish its run game on the heels of its season-low rushing output of 144 yards against Liberty.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LSU: QB Jayden Daniels is the only FBS quarterback with over 600 rushing yards and 1,700 passing yards this year. He leads the Tigers with 619 rushing yards, which is eight-most in the SEC. His 10 rushing scores ranks second in the conference, while his 14 touchdowns through the air is tied for sixth.

Arkansas: RB Raheim Sanders leads the SEC with 1,101 rushing yards on 173 carries. The sophomore tailback needed just eight games to reach the 1,000-yard plateau this season, which tied a program record. Sanders has logged at least 100 yards on the ground in six of nine games this year.

FACTS & FIGURES

Daniels has the second-most rushing yards among FBS quarterbacks (619) and is tied for third in rushing touchdowns (10). … Saturday will be the first time coach Kelly has faced Arkansas. … Kelly has won the past 17 games he’s coached in November. … Arkansas ranks second in the SEC with 28 total sacks. … Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson has faced 10 top-25 teams in his 23 career starts, a number that will increase to 11 if he starts against the Tigers.

