No. 18 Oklahoma State tries to bounce back at Kansas

No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) at Kansas (5-3, 2-3), 3:30 p.m. EDT (FS1) Line: Oklahoma State by…

No. 18 Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) at Kansas (5-3, 2-3), 3:30 p.m. EDT (FS1)

Line: Oklahoma State by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 41-29-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State needs to bounce back from a 48-0 rout by No. 13 Kansas State as it tries to keep alive its fading hopes of playing in the Big 12 title game. The Cowboys are tied with Texas and Baylor a game back of the Wildcats and two behind TCU, which dealt Oklahoma State its other loss in double overtime. The Jayhawks had last week off after consecutive losses to TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor. They still need another win to reach bowl-eligibility.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders against the Kansas pass defense. Sanders was just 13 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception against Kansas State before leaving with a shoulder injury. He had X-rays at the stadium and Gunnar Gundy finished out the game. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said he’s hopeful Sanders can play against the Jayhawks and that “it would be unfair for me to stand here and say my comfort level would be the same” if Gunnar Gundy or Garret Rangel got the start.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: The entire offensive line needs to play better than it did against the Wildcats. The Cowboys ran 30 times for just 54 yards while Sanders was sacked three times. The offense totaled only 217 yards.

Kansas: QB Jalon Daniels practiced this week and could return for the first time since hurting his shoulder in a loss to TCU. The Jayhawks haven’t been the same with Jason Bean filling in at quarterback, though the offense has still been humming. It scored 42 points in a loss to Oklahoma and 23 in a loss to Baylor.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Cowboys have won 12 straight and 17 of the last 18 in the series. The Jayhawks have not beaten them in Lawrence since Oct. 29, 1994. … Oklahoma State is 6-3 in its last nine road games. … Cowboys WR Brennan Presley has caught at least one pass in 22 of his past 23 games. … Oklahoma State is coming off its first shutout loss since Nov. 28, 2009, against Oklahoma. … Kansas has lost 44 straight against ranked opponents since beating Georgia Tech on Sept. 11, 2010. The Jayhawks have not beaten a ranked conference opponent at home since upsetting Iowa State in 2005. … The Jayhawks are trying to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.