No. 17 NC State hosts BC seeking 17th straight home win

Boston College (2-7, 1-5 ACC) at No. 17 North Carolina State (7-2, 3-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ACC Network)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: N.C. State by 19 1/2.

Series record: BC leads 10-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

N.C. State has built some momentum with a first-year passer in MJ Morris, who has stabilized the quarterback position after the season-ending injury to preseason league player of the year Devin Leary. The Wolfpack will close the home schedule seeking a 17th straight win at Carter-Finley Stadium, which would set a program record. The Eagles are trying to break a four-game losing streak.

KEY MATCHUP

N.C. State’s defense vs. Boston College’s offense. The Wolfpack’s veteran unit played critical roles both in a comeback to beat Florida State and in last weekend’s win against Wake Forest. The unit is surrendering a league-low 17.8 points and is third at 320.3 yards per game. It will represent a challenge for an Eagles offense ranked 12th in the league in scoring (18.8) and 13th in total offense (320.1).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BC: WR Zay Flowers. He had two TD grabs in last week’s loss to Duke and is tied for the ACC lead with eight touchdown catches.

N.C. State: WR Darryl Jones. The Maryland graduate transfer came through with a pair of touchdown catches against Wake Forest, providing a glimpse of the receiver play the Wolfpack hadn’t seen earlier this year.

FACTS & FIGURES

N.C. State’s 16-game home winning streak has tied the previous mark set from 1972-75 under Lou Holtz. … Morris threw for three touchdowns in his first start against Wake Forest, marking the first time the program had a true freshman start at QB since Philip Rivers in 2000. … N.C. State has been in the AP Top 25 for 17 straight polls for the longest run in program history. … Second-year BC quarterback Emmett Morehead threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the Duke loss. He played with Phil Jurkovec sidelined by injury. … Morehead became the only BC quarterback since Doug Flutie (1981) to throw four TD passes in his first career start. … Boston College’s last victory came Oct. 1 against Louisville (34-33).

