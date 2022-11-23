No. 14 Utah looks to bounce back on road at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — No. 14 Utah (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12, No. 14 CFP) at Colorado (1-10, 1-7), 4 p.m. ET…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — No. 14 Utah (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12, No. 14 CFP) at Colorado (1-10, 1-7), 4 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 29 1/2.

Series record: Utah leads 33-32-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For Utah, a berth in the Pac-12 title game still remains in play. But it requires plenty of help. The Utes need to win and have No. 12 Washington beat Washington State, No. 22 Oregon State knock off No. 10 Oregon and No. 17 UCLA beat Cal. That scenario would create a three-way tie between the Utes, Ducks and Huskies. Utah’s conference opponents would have the highest combined winning percentage in conference games and give them the final spot. For Colorado, it’s more than likely the last game with interim coach Mike Sanford in charge. The Buffaloes have gone 1-5 since Sanford took over for Karl Dorrell. The Utes have won five straight against Colorado.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising will be looking to get back on track after throwing three interceptions in a 20-17 loss at Oregon. Earlier this season, Rising threw for a career-best 415 yards in a win over USC. The Buffaloes defense features inside linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, who recorded his first interception for Colorado last weekend in a 54-7 loss at No. 12 Washington. He had three picks while at West Virginia.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: The Reid brothers. Defensive end Gabe Reid, a 6-foot, 247-pound transfer from Stanford, has seven tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks this season. His linebacker brother, Karene, also has seven tackles for loss. Their 14 combined tackles for loss are the most entering Week 13 from a set of brothers in the Power Five ranks.

Colorado: Tailback Alex Fontenot. Last weekend, he became the 30th player in school history to reach the 1,500-yard mark in rushing.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah ranks in the top-15 in the nation in third-down conversions (51%). … Colorado hasn’t beaten Utah since a 27-22 home win on Nov. 26, 2016. … Colorado is playing its fourth straight ranked team. The Buffaloes also played four ranked squads in a row during the regular season in 1973. That year, they went against No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 8 Missouri, No. 13 Nebraska and No. 18 Kansas, beating only the Tigers. … The Buffaloes are 2-9 in regular season finales since joining the conference.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.