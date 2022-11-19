New Hampshire claims share of title, tops Maine in OT, 42-41

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Dylan Laube ran for three touchdowns and New Hampshire picked up a share of its first…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Dylan Laube ran for three touchdowns and New Hampshire picked up a share of its first Colonial Athletic Association title since 2014 by holding off rival Maine in overtime, 42-41 Saturday to win the Border Battle rivalry game.

The Black Bears, who tied the game with 3:11 left in regulation when Elijah Barnwell punched in from the 2-yard line, scored on Joe Fagnano’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Rohan Jones in their half of the first overtime period. Maine opted to go for the outright win with a two-point conversion, but Fagnano’s pass to Freddie Brock fell incomplete.

New Hampshire (8-3, 7-1) finished the regular season tied with William & Mary, which knocked off Richmond 37-26 Saturday to finish 7-1 in conference. The Tribe claims the CAA’s automatic berth into the FCS playoffs on a tiebreaker. The Wildcats now await an at-large berth when the tournament field is announced Sunday. UNH has not reached the FCS playoffs since 2017.

Barnwell finished with 143 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Black Bears (2-9, 2-6). Zavier Scott gained 108 yards on nine carries and Fagnano ran for 79 yards on a dozen carries.

Laube was the New Hampshire workhorse, carrying 30 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns, including a 48-yard run in the third quarter to give New Hampshire a 28-14 lead. Max Brosmer finished 14 of 23 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

