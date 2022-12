NCAA FCS Playoff Glance

aAll Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 26 Furman 31, Elon 6 Delaware 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 17 New Hampshire…

aAll Times EST

First Round Saturday, Nov. 26

Furman 31, Elon 6

Delaware 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 17

New Hampshire 52, Fordham 42

Richmond 41, Davidson 0

Weber St. 38, North Dakota 31

Gardner-Webb 52, E. Kentucky 41

SE Louisiana 45, Idaho 42

Montana at SE Missouri, 10:15 p.m.

___

Second Round Saturday, Dec. 3

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, Noon

Gardner-Webb at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Furman at Incarnate Word, 2 p.m.

Delaware at South Dakota St., 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Samford, 3 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Montana-SE Missouri winner at North Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 9

TBD

Saturday, Dec. 10

TBD

___

Semifinals Friday, Dec. 16

TBD

Saturday, Dec. 17

TBD

___

Championship Sunday, Jan. 8 At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

