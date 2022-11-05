ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » College Football » Mordecai's 9 passing TDs…

Mordecai’s 9 passing TDs send SMU past Houston 77-63

The Associated Press

November 5, 2022, 11:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai set a school record with nine touchdown passes — seven coming in the first half — and SMU’s offense exploded for a 77-63 win over Houston on Saturday.

As a point of reference, Houston’s men’s basketball team beat SMU’s 75-61 on Feb. 27.

On the gridiron, their combined 140 points broke the NCAA single-scoring game record for two teams in regulation when Pitt beat Syracuse 76-61 on Nov. 26, 2016 to combine for 137 points.

SMU reached school records with 77 points in a game, 11-total touchdowns, nine passing scored and 433 total yards in the first half.

The Mustangs (5-4, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) scored touchdowns on their first nine drives of the game and didn’t punt until their 10th drive with 5:30 left before the end of the third quarter. Mordecai also had a 2-yard touchdown run with 8:43 before halftime for a 35-21 lead.

The Mustangs needed to keep their foot on the pedal because Houston quarterback Clayton Tune did his best to keep the Cougars (5-4, 3-2) in it, throwing for seven touchdowns and running for another.

Tune joined David Klingler, Jimmy Klinger and Andre Ware in Houston’s seven-touchdowns-thrown-in-game club. David Klingler reached the mark on three occasions in the 1990 season and holds the all-time school record of 11 also in 1990.

Tune missed touchdown number eight when he threw an interception in the end zone down 77-63 with 1:43 left. SMU secured three picks on Tune.

Tyler Lavine’s 15-yard touchdown run with with 5:13 left made it 77-56 and he rushed for a career-high 146 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up