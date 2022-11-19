Lankford’s 3 late TDs lead Alabama A&M past Texas Southern

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Xavier Lankford ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the final 11 minutes as…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Xavier Lankford ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the final 11 minutes as Alabama A&M rallied to beat Texas Southern 24-20 Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

Alabama A&M (4-7, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped a three-game skid.

Kevin Harris scored on a 1-yard run and Andrew Body threw touchdown passes of 20 yards to AJ Bennett in the third quarter and 39 yards to Randy Masters that made it 20-3 with 13:29 to play.

Lankford answered with a 5-yard touchdown run less than 3 minutes later and, after Body lost a fumble, Cameron Young caught a 34-yard TD strike from Lankford with 6:15 remaining to trimmed Alabama A&M’s deficit to 20-17. Texas Southern (5-6, 4-4) went three-and-out on its ensuing drive and Lankford capped the scoring with a 38-yard touchdown run with a minute to go.

Donovan Eaglin ran for 120 yards on 20 carries for the Bulldogs and Keenan Hambrick had 139 yards receiving. Lankford finished 6-of-8 passing for 113 yards and added 76 yards rushing on seven carries.

Body was 12-of-24 passing for 191 yards and two TDs and had 149 yards rushing on 17 carries.

