RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Home » College Football » Hoosiers suspend punt returner…

Hoosiers suspend punt returner before Michigan State game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday.

No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021.

The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State as the rivals battle for the Old Brass Spittoon.

Delp played high school football at Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, a southern suburb of Indianapolis.

He made the team as a walk-on in 2021 but did not play as a freshman. Delp made his college debut in September against Western Kentucky and has returned six punts for 27 yards, replacing the injured D.J. Matthews Jr.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up