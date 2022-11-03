Hoosiers plan to keep No. 16 Penn St. guessing on their QB

No. 16 Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Indiana (3-5, 1-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT (ABC) Line: Penn State…

No. 16 Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) at Indiana (3-5, 1-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT (ABC)

Line: Penn State by 14, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Penn State leads 23-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Penn State has played mostly good football but losses to Ohio State and Michigan have likely knocked the Nittany Lions out of the Big Ten East title chase. Still, a 10-win season is possible and four straight wins to close the regular season might be enough to crack the top 10. Indiana has lost five straight since starting 3-0 and needs three wins in its last four to become bowl-eligible. A loss would put the Hoosiers on the precipice of sitting out the postseason.

KEY MATCHUP

Penn State RBs vs. Indiana run defense. The Nittany Lions’ ground game has made significant strides this year with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combining for 1,078 yards and 11 TDs. The Hoosiers are allowing 155.3 yards per game, more than all but three Big Ten teams, and if injured LB Cam Jones can’t play, they could have an even bigger problem.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Penn State: WR Parker Washington. The sophomore had a breakout game last week against the Buckeyes — 11 receptions, 179 yards and one TD. Expect QB Sean Clifford to find Washington again when it faces the conference’s third-worst pass defense.

Indiana: WRs Emery Simmons and Andison Coby. The two transfers had become increasingly solid complementary pieces to leading receiver Cam Camper. But with Camper suffering a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament injury, Simmons and Coby need to emerge as the top options for whomever Tom Allen chooses as the starting quarterback.

FACTS & FIGURES

Penn State’s two losses came against top-five opponents and its six wins have all come by double digits. … Indiana is playing its first home game since Oct. 8. … The Nittany Lions lead the FBS with 60 pass breakups this season, 15 more than any other team. … Allen was asked Monday if he would make a quarterback change this week. He said to watch on game day. … Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. had a season high eight tackles, six passes defensed and a fumble recovery in his first trip to the Hoosier State this season, a September win at Purdue. … Indiana LB Aaron Carsey is third in the Big Ten and 19th nationally with 42 solo tackles. He has 66 total tackles. … Nittany Lions coach James Franklin needs three wins to reach 100 since taking the job in 2014. … Indiana freshman Jaylin Lucas returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown at Rutgers two weeks ago. His return average of 30.9 yards leads the FBS.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.