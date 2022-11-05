ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | Down to the wire | US Rep Luria makes final case
Holy Cross clinches fourth straight Patriot League title

The Associated Press

November 5, 2022, 3:25 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Holy Cross defeated Lehigh 42-14 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of its fourth straight Patriot League title.

The victory also ensured the Crusaders (9-0, 5-0) of their fourth automatic FCS playoff bid in a row. The 9-0 start is the best for Holy Cross, ranked seventh in the coaches poll, since 1991. It was also the fifth straight win over the Mountain Hawks (1-8, 1-3).

Sluka passed for 126 yards with an 6-yard toss to Spencer Gilliam with 11 seconds left in the first half for a 21-7 lead. Sluka added a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Jordan Fuller had three short touchdown runs. Peter Oliver added 136 of the Crusaders’ 338 rushing yards and a score.

Dante Perri threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns for Lehigh.

