Henderson throws 5 TD passes in Delaware’s 49-17 win

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson tied a career high with five touchdown passes and Delaware defeated Monmouth 49-17 on Saturday.

Henderson was 22-of-28 passing for 323 yards, averaging 11.5 yards per pass. Two of his TD passes went to Thyrick Pitts. Jourdan Townsend, Marcus Yarns and Chandler Harvin added TD receptions for Delaware (7-2, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Henderson and Kyron Cumby added rushing scores.

Jaden Shirden, the FCS rushing yards leader, ran for 202 yards on 26 carries with a 69-yard score for the Hawks, who only had 90 yards in the air against the nation’s second-best pass defense (120.2 yards coming in).

Delaware scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters to lead 42-10 at the half.

Monmouth (4-6, 2-5) lost its fourth straight.

