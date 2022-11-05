Game-ending FG lifts Montana St over N Arizona 41-38

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Glessner kicked a 24-yard yard field goal as time ran out to give Montana State…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Blake Glessner kicked a 24-yard yard field goal as time ran out to give Montana State a 41-38 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.

The Bobcats (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the FCS coaches poll, went 75 yards in seven plays to pull out the win after the Lumberjacks (3-6, 2-4) tied the game on a 46-yard Collin Robbins field goal with 1:05 to go.

After two incompletions from the 18, a scrambling Tommy Mellott found Taco Dowler behind the defense for a 64-yard gain. Then Elijah Elliott ran to the 1. A penalty forced the Bobcats to go for the field goal.

Mellott had 119 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and was 13-for-19 passing for 179 yards and a TD. Elliott ran for 92 yards.

RJ Martinez was 34-of-46 passing for 452 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score for the Lumberjacks. Coleman Owen caught 10 passes for 196 yards, both career highs, and two scores, Hendrix Johnson had seven for 108 at a TD.

Montana State led 17-0 in the first quarter but NAU led 21-17 at the half. The teams alternated five touchdowns before swapping field goals in the final 65 seconds.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.