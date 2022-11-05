Coles sparks Utah State to 27-10 victory over New Mexico

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Kicker Connor Coles scored on a 6-yard run on a fake field-goal attempt to spark Utah…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Kicker Connor Coles scored on a 6-yard run on a fake field-goal attempt to spark Utah State to a 27-10 victory over New Mexico on Saturday.

With Utah State (4-5, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) trailing 10-7, Coles took a pitch from holder Josh Sterzer and ran into the end zone to give Utah State a 14-10 lead with 10:51 left in the third quarter.

Coles added a 49-yard field goal to push the Aggies’ lead to 17-10 after three quarters. His 27-yard field goal and Hunter Reynolds’ 55-yard fumble-return touchdown in the fourth capped the scoring.

Cooper Legas completed 13 of 27 passes for 149 yards with a 38-yard scoring strike to Terrell Vaughn on the Aggies’ second play from scrimmage. Freshman Robert Briggs carried 19 times for 82 yards.

Nathaniel Jones rushed 21 times for a career-high 146 yards for New Mexico (2-7, 0-5). His 24-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter gave the Lobos a 10-7 lead at halftime. Justin Holaday completed 7 of 15 passes for 42 yards.

